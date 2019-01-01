New York Mets

Metsblog
44615692_thumbnail

ICYMI: Here's what happened Thursday in Mets Land

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

The Mets (37-48, 11 GB in NL East, 6.5 GB of second Wild Card) return to Citi Field on Friday at 7:1 p.m. on SNY to host the division-leading Atlanta Braves as they try to bounce back from a four game sweep by the Phillies.

Tweets