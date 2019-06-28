New York Mets
Mets Pride Shirt
by: Niko Goutakolis — The Mets Police 13m
A couple of days ago, Shannon mentioned that he liked this Mets Pride Cap, well, it looks like the Mets are also selling this Pride Shirt: This seems a little less snazzy, when compared to the cap, but it’s still nice enough. It’s too bad they don’t...
