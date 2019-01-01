New York Mets

Anthony Kay Will Represent Mets in 2019 Futures Game

by: Michael Mayer

Mets left-handed pitching prospect Anthony Kay has been named to the 2019 All-Star Futures Game roster according to Craig Mish of Fantasy Sports Radio.Kay, 24, has gone 7-5 with a 2.63 ERA,

