Pence has been one of my favorite players and it’s awesome to see such a huge comeback season like he’s having. 2018: 59 wRC+ 2019: 142 wRC+ 2018: -0.9 fWAR 2019: 1.7 fWAR 2018: .106 ISO 2019: .314 ISO

Hunter Pence Rangers @MLB I am overjoyed to start in this All-Star Game! Thank you all so much for the support and thank you to everyone who voted. I look forward to giving it my all, it’s what I love to do! @ losrangers