New York Mets

The Mets Police
43068868_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: bad outing for Koosman, 2 runs and only 7ip

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11s

Well, even Kooz has a bad outing sometimes.  Like I said with Cardwell, 7 innings and 2 runs isn’t going to cut it in this league. I’m also really tired of listening to Kiner talk about the Pirates. OK I got it, you were on the Pirates, enough.  ...

Tweets