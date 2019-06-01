New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Come Get Us…Please!
by: Mets Critic — Mets Critic 38s
Before the season started new Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen spoke the famous words "Come get us". Now those words have taken on new meaning.
Tweets
-
RT @MLBPipeline: The #Mets have now signed all of their top 10 picks from the #MLBDraft. Here are the @Mets' selections, pick values & reported signing bonuses: https://t.co/BKWykM2SSU https://t.co/udjByMhRDQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pence has been one of my favorite players and it’s awesome to see such a huge comeback season like he’s having. 2018: 59 wRC+ 2019: 142 wRC+ 2018: -0.9 fWAR 2019: 1.7 fWAR 2018: .106 ISO 2019: .314 ISOI am overjoyed to start in this All-Star Game! Thank you all so much for the support and thank you to everyone who voted. I look forward to giving it my all, it’s what I love to do! @losrangers @Rangers @MLBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Latest Post: Official: Mets Give Matthew Allan $2.5 Million Signing Bonus https://t.co/Rb8k7gEwYt #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tom Seaver's 86th win July 22, 1971 Mets 5, Cubs 1 - 9 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 10 K - Tommie Agee 2 HR - Seaver had lost previous 4 decisions - Seaver split his pants prior to 9th inning, delayed game briefly to change them All Seaver Mets wins @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
There's some really cool stuff in here.#1969Weekend is here! Check out a digital archive of the Miracle #Mets and more with our new Virtual Vault. 👉 https://t.co/TRJVRbQW59 https://t.co/J2KsziUguDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD-06/28/2015: Steven Matz made his MLB debut OTD. The LH pitched 7.2 innings allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 6 SO for the win. He also went 3-for-3 w/ 4 RBI at the plate; the 1st pitcher on record (since 1914) to have 3 hits & 4 RBIs in his first game. #Mets @Smatz88 @Mets https://t.co/dkxUOAjigHBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets