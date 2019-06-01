New York Mets

Mets Merized

Official: Mets Give Matthew Allan $2.5 Million Signing Bonus

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 6m

Jim Callis of MLB.com that the Mets have officially signed 2019 third round pick Matthew Allan. The right-handed pitcher will receive a $2.5 million signing bonus, far less than his rumored asking

Tweets

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 6m
    No hugging in baseball
    Pedro Moura
    I talked to the 18-year-old fan who was arrested for running onto the Chase Field outfield to hug Cody Bellinger. She recounted her jail experience and warned against copying her. https://t.co/96fdVCSu8P
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 8m
    The Mets salary relief traded Granderson, Bruce, Walker & Reed in ‘17. This was the return: Jamie Callahan - DFA Gerson Bautista - Traded Stephen Nogosek - 9.82 ERA Eric Hanhold - 5.45 ERA in AAA Jacob Rhame - 6.65 career ERA Ryder Ryan - 5.60 ERA in AA Drew Smith - TJ surgery
    Anthony DiComo
    Since #TRADESZN is starting to bloom, my sense from those in and around the Mets organization is that they could be quieter than you might think. They pretty much have to trade Zack Wheeler. They'll try to flip Frazier, Vargas, at least for salary relief. That could be about it.
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 10m
    Yankeesource @YankeeSource 11m
    Tough year for Mets fans.
    Mark Feinsand
    Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn, the two top prospects the Mets sent to the Mariners in the Cano/Diaz trade, are both participating in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 15m
    TONIGHT! Soroka, Acuña, and the #Braves take on deGrom 🐐, Alonso, and the #Mets at 7:10 PM in the Big Apple! Watch on SNY! #LGM
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 15m
