New York Mets

Mack's Mets
44622618_thumbnail

Syracuse Mets infielder Dilson Herrera named a 2019 International League All-Star

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

PC - Danny Tripodi Syracuse Mets infielder Dilson Herrera has been selected to the 2019 International League All-Star Team that will c...

Tweets