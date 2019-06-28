New York Mets
Mets Sign 2019 Third-Round Draft Pick RHP Matt Allan | MLB.com
FLUSHING, N.Y., June 28, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed RHP Matt Allan from Seminole High School (FL), the 89rd overall pick of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. Allan, 18, was listed by ESPN as the best high...
