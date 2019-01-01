New York Mets

Bleacher Report
44624816_thumbnail

Mets' Pete Alonso to Participate in 2019 MLB Home Run Derby; Has 27 HRs

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 9m

New York Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso announced Friday that he's accepted an invitation to take part in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on July 8 at Progressive Field in Cleveland...

Tweets