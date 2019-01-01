New York Mets
Mets' Pete Alonso to Participate in 2019 MLB Home Run Derby; Has 27 HRs
by: Tim Daniels — Bleacher Report 9m
New York Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso announced Friday that he's accepted an invitation to take part in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on July 8 at Progressive Field in Cleveland...
