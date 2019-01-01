New York Mets

Metsblog
44625091_thumbnail

Mets turn to Jacob deGrom, looking to get back on track vs. Braves, Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets (37-45, 11.0 GB in NL East) return to Citi Field for a three-game set with the Atlanta Braves (48-34, 4.5 GA in NL East) on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Tweets