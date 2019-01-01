New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets turn to Jacob deGrom, looking to get back on track vs. Braves, Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
The Mets (37-45, 11.0 GB in NL East) return to Citi Field for a three-game set with the Atlanta Braves (48-34, 4.5 GA in NL East) on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.
Tweets
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Well ...Blogger / Podcaster
-
He's trying to be clever because of the Miracle Mets Weekend, I think? But it's probably true at this point.Mickey Callaway when asked where his team is right now, "It's going to take a miracle."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is Jeff McNeil and, uh, Pete the polar bearBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Well ...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Normal dugout thingsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The 1969 Mets for all seasons. https://t.co/UOKwDhTmi4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets