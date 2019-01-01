New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso will participate in Home Run Derby
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 5m
One of Major League Baseball's brightest young sluggers is taking his talents to the Home Run Derby. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso confirmed Friday that he will be participating in the 2019 Derby in Cleveland, becoming the third player to...
Tweets
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Well ...Blogger / Podcaster
-
He's trying to be clever because of the Miracle Mets Weekend, I think? But it's probably true at this point.Mickey Callaway when asked where his team is right now, "It's going to take a miracle."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is Jeff McNeil and, uh, Pete the polar bearBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Well ...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Normal dugout thingsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The 1969 Mets for all seasons. https://t.co/UOKwDhTmi4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets