New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso will swing away in the Home Run Derby
by: Jared Schwartz — New York Post 4m
Pete Alonso will get to show off his power on the national stage. The Mets’ rookie phenom accepted an invitation to participate in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on July 8 in Cleveland, The
Tweets
-
Two of the best pitchers in the NL square off in tonight's @Mets vs. @Braves contest! Catch @JdeGrom19 and @Mike_Soroka28 at 7pm ET on MLB Network. (or CHC at CIN)TV / Radio Network
-
Mets now left to choose between trade and qualifying offer for the player whose trade launched the Alderson eraLooks like Zack Wheeler’s Mets days are numbered https://t.co/IxXgBpgcGABeat Writer / Columnist
-
They're Off! The 2019 Rumble Run is underway at NYSEG Stadium!Minors
-
RT @WFAN660: "We understand that we’re in a very, very, very tough situation. It may take a miracle to get out of it. That’s happened before. In #Mets Land they’re celebrating the 30-year anniversary of it." Mickey Callaway joined @MikeFrancesa earlier. LISTEN: https://t.co/rrUq4lczp4 https://t.co/EkGOIoVrouBlogger / Podcaster
-
"We understand that we’re in a very, very, very tough situation. It may take a miracle to get out of it. That’s happened before. In #Mets Land they’re celebrating the 30-year anniversary of it." Mickey Callaway joined @MikeFrancesa earlier. LISTEN: https://t.co/rrUq4lczp4TV / Radio Network
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Leaders in most home runs hit 400+ feet this season: PETE ALONSO: 20 Christian Yelich: 19 Hunter Renfroe: 18 Franmil Reyes: 17 Josh Bell: 17 #Mets #LGM @MetsTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets