Thankfully, Pete Alonso Doesn't Require Miracles

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

Because I want to be a beacon of light in your lives once in a while, it’s my duty to inform you that Pete Alonso was invited to participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby in Cleveland. In a shoc…

