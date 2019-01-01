New York Mets
Mets rookie Alonso to appear in Home Run Derby
by: Jesse Rogers — ESPN 3m
Pete Alonso will take part in the Home Run Derby next month. The Mets rookie ranks second in home runs in the majors with 27.
It’s official! Matt Allan is a Met. ✍️ #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
28TH HR Hundley 1996: Mets Game 102 Beltran 2006: Mets Game 100 ALONSO 2019: Mets Game 83 Hundley & Beltran share Mets single-season HR record of 41.Blogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso is second in the NL with 28 homers, but that comes with an asterisk - he doesn't get to hit against the Mets bullpen.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Good morning! If you're wondering why the Mets are bad, it might be because their active payroll ranks 18th in MLB, a figure which includes the $19 million the Mets owe Robinson Cano. Small-market payroll combined with no guts or foresight = bad team.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @fsolomon75: @Metstradamus I absolutely love the Shea tribute in the scoreboard. This’ll be the highlight of the season. https://t.co/8ap6Hj2QfFBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso has been a Met for exactly three months and he’s already tied for 69th place all-time in club history in home runs.Blogger / Podcaster
