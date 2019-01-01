New York Mets

Kay to represent Mets at Futures Game

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- Anthony Kay’s standout season may yet earn him a callup to the Majors. For now, he’ll settle for a SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game invitation. Kay, the Mets’ third-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will be their lone...

