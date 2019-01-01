New York Mets

How an inconsistent slider could be contributing to Edwin Diaz's struggles with the Mets

The two worst pitches Edwin Diaz threw in his ninth-inning meltdown on Thursday were 0-2 fastballs that missed their intended location badly, leading to a home run and a double by Maikel Franco and Scott Kingery, respectively.

