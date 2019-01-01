New York Mets

Mets sign 3rd-round pick Allan for $2.5M bonus

by: Jesse Rogers ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m

Right-hander Matt Allan, who lasted until the 89th pick because teams were concerned about meeting his asking price, signed for a $2.5 million bonus and was introduced by the Mets on Friday.

