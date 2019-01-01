New York Mets

For New York Mets Fans Tired of Losing, There’s a Winning Solution: The London Mets - WSJ

by: Jared Diamond The Wall Street Journal 2m

The New York Mets are a mess on the field and a laughingstock off it. But there’s a solution: They can root for the London Mets.

