New York Mets

Mets Merized

Jeurys Familia Makes Strong Rehab Appearance With Brooklyn Cyclones

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 11m

Jeurys Familia took the mound in game action for the first time since being placed on the 10-day IL on June 18 with a Bennett Lesion in his right shoulder.Familia, 30, pitched for the Brooklyn

Tweets