New York Mets

Daily News
44512260_thumbnail

Mickey Callaway only has a job because there’s no video of the ugly clubhouse incident - New York Daily News

by: Bob Raissman NY Daily News 7m

The strangest sidelight of this whole Tim Healey-Mickey Callaway-Jason Vargas fiasco is there was no video or audio evidence of last Sunday’s clubhouse confrontations in Wrigley Field.

Tweets