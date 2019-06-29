New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for June 29, 2019
by: Jonathan Maseng — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
Everything that happened in Mets Land yesterday https://t.co/hB2noRbDIKTV / Radio Network
-
Interesting thought by @ByJamesWagner on why MLB doesn’t play real games in the Dominican. We went when the Mets played the Expos in ‘99 and I loved every minute of it, although the stadiums are small. Solution to that problem? Marlins vs. Rays. https://t.co/40IUsFm4vUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Can’t wait for the Mets to go 41-40 in the second half thus demonstrating that they were actually just underperforming and don’t need any major upgrades in the offseason.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Up they haven’t given, though up they haven’t gotten. If after six times the Mets haven’t succeeded, try, try again. https://t.co/gFFdJfiSnTBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@Mo3Eleven has 2 7 Line tickets to today’s game he’s selling. Please hit up me or Mo if you’re interestedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Most consecutive wins in season for pitcher 21 or under 14 Dwight Golden 1985 NYM 10 Wayne Simpson, 1970 Cin. 10 Vida Blue, 1971 Oak. 9 Mike Soroka, 2019 Atl. @EliasSportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets