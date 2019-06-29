New York Mets

Gil Must Go: wheels coming off for the 1969 Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Well it was fun while it lasted, but the 1969 Mets are going to be a team remembered only for having a nice stretch in early June.  The wheels are clearly coming off. Gary G was awful.  3 runs in 7 innings. The game, a torturous 2 hours and 50...

