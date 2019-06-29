New York Mets

CBS Sports
44639741_thumbnail

Mets reportedly remain mad with Jason Vargas, could move him ahead of trade deadline - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Jun 29, 2019 at 1:59 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 3m

Vargas physically threatened a reporter last weekend and has not apologized since

Tweets