1969 Mets receive keys to New York City from Mayor Bill de Blasio
by: Greg Tartaglia, Staff Writer, @NJTags13 — North Jersey 4m
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio presents the 1969 Mets with keys to the city at the team’s 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
