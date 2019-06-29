New York Mets

Newsday
44642562_thumbnail

Fans, '69 Mets teammates honor Seaver | Newsday

by: Peter Botte Special to Newsday Updated June 29, 2019 5:20 PM Newsday 50s

Fifteen members of the 1969 Mets reconvened for the golden anniversary of their miracle season, an impressive turnout 50 years after their amazin’ run to the World Series championship. The biggest bol

Tweets