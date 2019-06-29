New York Mets

1969 Mets Champions Introduced

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 7m

This was pretty cool, I especially liked the fact that they were all in (era appropriate) uniforms! LIVE: The 1969 World Series champions are introduced at Citi Field. #1969Weekend https://t.co/SGNcSEK30e — New York Mets (@Mets) June 29, 2019 Add...

