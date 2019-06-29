New York Mets
1969 Miracle Mets Honored in Amazin’ Ceremony
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 4m
Fifteen members of the Miracle Mets paraded down Seaver Way in classic cars, received keys to New York City from Mayor Bill de Blasio and told the same unforgettable stories that never get old.
