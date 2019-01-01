New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' hit-happy McNeil deserves All-Star shot
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 44s
Jeff McNeil of the Mets, a contact guy in this age of the long ball in baseball, ought to be an All-Star this season. McNeil doesn’t hit a lot of home runs. He just hits. And keeps hitting. And ought to be in the process of hitting himself all the
Tweets
-
Blown Save No. 21 for the Mets. This is the Mets’ 84th game. They’ve blown a save once every four games this season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Holy Crap!!!! Somebody shoot me please!!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Phil Regan was 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 2 saves against the 1969 Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Markakis and Riley. 5-4 Braves in 8th.TV / Radio Network
-
MoodSuper Fan
-
Every. Single. Day.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets