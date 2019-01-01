New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44644631_thumbnail

Mets' hit-happy McNeil deserves All-Star shot

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 44s

Jeff McNeil of the Mets, a contact guy in this age of the long ball in baseball, ought to be an All-Star this season. McNeil doesn’t hit a lot of home runs. He just hits. And keeps hitting. And ought to be in the process of hitting himself all the

Tweets