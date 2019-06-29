New York Mets

The Mets Police
41693266_thumbnail

Hello from a baseball game in London.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Hello from London. It’s midnight. I’m sleepy, tired, sweaty (90s here!) and full. I hit the baseball game today. As an event it went well. The stadium is nice. They did a good job. Dan and I went back and forth on that. Neither of us liked the PA...

Tweets