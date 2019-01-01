New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Plate ump Welke exits after getting hit in mask
by: ESPN.com — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 25s
Plate umpire Bill Welke has left a game between the Braves and Mets after being struck in the mask by a foul ball.
Tweets
-
Seth Lugo cruised until he didn't in the Mets 5-4 loss https://t.co/DSLoH3DL99TV / Radio Network
-
On a day of looking back for the Mets, they probably wish they could get that Robinson Cano trade back now, @AnthonyRieber writes: https://t.co/mWPtxUdYGnBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Yankees outslug Red Sox in London Series opener. @ByKristieAckert; Mets celebrate 1969 title team, then lose 7th straight @DeeshaThosar -- https://t.co/J6TR1gpljX https://t.co/2fVk01joyQNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Sunday Back Page Yanks win London slugfest with Red Sox: 17-13! PLUS: '69 Mets soak in celebration before '19 Mets rain on parade AND: Meet the finalists for the Marcus A. Henry Award https://t.co/IIFmZp2bBRBlogger / Podcaster
-
He really is the greatest showman! An amazing performance by @RealHughJackman at Madison Square Garden tonight. If anyone has the chance to see his tour I highly recommend it!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Everyone else is dead on this team so why notWell the #Mets announced Jim Gosger as one of the 1969 team's deceased members. He's alive and well. #fail https://t.co/1RUqhXFjbV https://t.co/YzKfnXJhoyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets