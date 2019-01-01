New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44647641_thumbnail

'Pen problems persist, but Mazza shows promise

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- Even as every reliever around him faltered, even as the Mets’ bullpen around him tumbled to 28th in the league rankings with an ERA creeping toward 6.00, Seth Lugo stayed mostly immune. He was the one relief pitcher on whom the Mets...

Tweets