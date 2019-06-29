New York Mets
When It Precipitates ...
“It never rains on the ’69 Mets” -Howie Rose “It pours on the ’19 Mets” -Metstradamus It was a very nice, if melancholy, start to Saturday’s festivities as…
"Bring out yer dead!" "I'm not dead yet." "Yes, you are."The Mets paid tribute to Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson in their 1969 video. But both are alive. https://t.co/egJNu2lzNGBeat Writer / Columnist
Warning: This is not an old story. The following events really did happen, again, Saturday at Citi Field. The Mets blew a late lead and lost to the Braves. https://t.co/los9AdQiYfBeat Writer / Columnist
To be fair, the Mets are slowly killing us allThe Mets paid tribute to Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson in their 1969 video. But both are alive. https://t.co/egJNu2lzNGBeat Writer / Columnist
OMFG ... https://t.co/Z3zQlJ7UnPBlogger / Podcaster
Here's Yahoo's blog post on the mishap: Mets apologize for putting two living players in memorial montage at 1969 reunion https://t.co/M9EnpUn7zC via @YahooSportsBeat Writer / Columnist
Some brick-and-mortar numbers from the BOS-NYY game: Pitchers used: 16 Total pitches: 422 Extra-base hits: 16 NYY, BOS combined with runners in scoring position: 15-for-31. One pitcher registered more than 6 outs--Nestor Cortes Jr., who was optioned to Class AAA after the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
