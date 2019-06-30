New York Mets

The Mets Police
41693266_thumbnail

Mets 1969 World Series on field ceremony video

by: Media Goon @mediagoon The Mets Police 5m

Just in case you are like Shannon and missed it. LIVE: The 1969 World Series champions are introduced at Citi Field. #1969Weekend https://t.co/SGNcSEK30e&mdash; New York Mets (@Mets) June 29, 2019 Add Mets Police to Apple News The Mets Lost. In...

Tweets