New York Mets

Mets 360
44650502_thumbnail

Reviewing Sandy Alderson’s last additions for the Mets

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 7m

All Mets fans thought Sandy Alderson’s 2017-18 offseason was a disaster. Then Brodie Van Wagenen arrived on the scene and said, “Hold my beer.” As bad as Alderson’s additions were, at least he didn…

Tweets