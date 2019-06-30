New York Mets

The Mets Police
41352066_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: It’s (Probably) Over

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 1m

Is it time to 86 the ’19 Mets? No, but it’s probably over. I mean, tomorrow’s July, and we are two losses away in the loss column from the Miami Marlins, who just so happen to be the team with the worst record in the National League. During Mickey’s...

Tweets