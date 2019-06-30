New York Mets
That game yesterday was Brutal. BRUTAL.
by: Media Goon @mediagoon — The Mets Police 4m
The Mets did a decent job with the honoring of the 1969 team. Ed Kranepool ended the ceremony trying to give the current team words of encouragement and hope for the season. Sad thing is the Mets said some of the players that couldn’t make it to the...
Tip of the cap to the O’s #shockedThe @Orioles are the first team EVER to have back-to-back shutouts and win by 13+ runs in each game. 😱 https://t.co/2C68IOb366Beat Writer / Columnist
METS AFTER 84 GAMES 2019: 37-47 ***38th-best NYM w/2003, 2019*** Best: 1986 (59-25, 6 GA 1988) Worst: 1962 (23-61, 1 GB 1964) 1969: 48-36; 2016: 46-38 1964: 24-60; 1974: 36-48; 1984: 50-34; 1994: 39-45; 2004: 43-41; 2014: 37-47Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MazzYahoo: The Mets paid tribute to Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson in their 1969 video. But both are alive.Minors
“Conventional wisdom is usually behind the curve,” Ron Swoboda in @TylerKepner’s column on the Mets’ tribute to their ‘69 forebears, via @nytimes https://t.co/C8cZSUfSK1Beat Writer / Columnist
Planned days off for MLB position players is a poor-planning strategy if you're unwilling to get flexible with it #LGM https://t.co/Wvrzy7tc0MBlogger / Podcaster
Gil Hodges is rolling over in his grave. https://t.co/CGViZ2np1PBlogger / Podcaster
