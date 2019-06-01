New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets’ Chris Mazza, 29, Shines In Major League Debut

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5m

After toiling in the minors and independent leagues for over eight years, New York Mets right-hander, Chris Mazza, 29, made his MLB debut in Flushing on Saturday afternoon, turning in an outstandi

Tweets