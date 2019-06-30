New York Mets

WFAN
44654257_thumbnail

Former Outfielder Ron Swoboda Reflects On ‘Miracle Mets’ In New Memoir

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 6m

Former Mets outfielder Ron Swoboda is out with a new book, "Here's The Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More."

Tweets