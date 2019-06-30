New York Mets

The Mets Police
44625497_thumbnail

@QBConvention 2019 Ed Kranepool Panel

by: Media Goon @mediagoon The Mets Police 10m

Hey guys. I decided to dust off this great Ed Kranepool Panel hosted by NY1’s Roger Clark from QBC 2019 in honor of the 1969 Mets Weekend. If you haven’t watched it yet or weren’t able to get to QBC this year, this is going to be a treat for you. Now,

Tweets