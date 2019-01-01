New York Mets

Deadspin
Etybydowzjonwg5mszka

Mets Include Two Still-Living Former Players In Memorial Slideshow For 1969 Reunion

by: Gabe Fernandez Deadspin 13s

In an attempt to make some older fans briefly forget the seemingly-endless downward spiral the organization has been on since the Wilpons took over, the Mets decided to hold a ceremony celebrating the 1969 team that won the World Series. As one...

Tweets