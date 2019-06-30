New York Mets

Metstradamus
44654868_thumbnail

New York Mets accidentally list two living members of 1969 team as dead

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

There are a lot of things that have gone wrong for the New York Mets in recent weeks, but the 1969 World Series celebration wasn’t supposed to be one of them. The Mets paid tribute to the Mir…

Tweets