This charcoal Mets fashion jersey ain’t bad
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Not bad. For Civilian-Wear of course. Add Mets Police to Apple News @QBConvention 2019 Ed Kranepool Panel Related
The southpaw Justin Wilson gets the nod in a rehab start today. He is expected to pitch one inning, and be relieved by Frank Valentino. First pitch is at 4PM from MCU Park.Minors
RT @AndrewAtBatt: Jake Mangum joins the Brooklyn Cyclones as does Justin Wilson, who’s on a rehab assignmentBeat Writer / Columnist
Our friend @joshlewinstuff is universally loved.No offense to ESPN gang who do a good job, but watching the Red Sox-Yankees game with sound down and @WEEI up What a pleasure listening to Joe Castiglione, Sean McDonough, Dave O’Brien and Josh Lewin!!! All-Star team of baseball voices! #LondonSeries #MLB #RedSoxBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: Make that 4.0 clean IP by Cessa... https://t.co/fkf7cIEX0MBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @RobPatterson83: Alright @Mets, what embarrassment do you guys have cooked up for us today?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @PetitePhD: This is the last thing I’m going to tweet about this unless something. new happens, but I’ll just say that the Mets punishing Matt Harvey more severely for partying than Jason Vargas for threatening a reporter is really, really telling.Blogger / Podcaster
