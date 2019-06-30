New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: Mets score 7, I will give you one guess who was the Terrific benefactor

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

This team makes Tom Seaver look like he’s some sort of All Time Pitcher.  They only seem to score on the days he throws.  Meanwhile poor Jerry loses 1-0. I like this kid Richie Hebner playing 3B for the Pirates.  Seems like a real team guy. Seaver...

