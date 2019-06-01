New York Mets

Manager Watch: Mickey Callaway Comes Out To Chorus Of Boos

by: Rob Piersall

The Mets have now lost seven games in a row. Of those, the team has blown a late lead five times.As of Sunday, the club is 37-47 and 13 games out of first place in the National League East.

