New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Braves have what it takes to stick atop NL East
by: VSiN — New York Post 7m
Before the 2019 baseball season began, betting markets had posted regular-season win totals of 86¹/₂ for the Atlanta Braves, and 85¹/₂ for the New York Mets. Both were supposed to finish behind
Tweets
-
Mets have activated Noah Syndergaard and designated Carlos Gómez for assignment. Today's Lineup vs. Atlanta Jeff McNeil – RF Pete Alonso – 1B J.D. Davis – LF Todd Frazier – 3B Robinson Canó – 2B Amed Rosario – SS Tomás Nido – C Juan Lagares – CF Noah Syndergaard – RHPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Reliever Ryan O'Rourke cleared waivers following his DFA last week. The Mets have outrighted him to Triple-A Syracuse.Super Fan
-
New Post: Mets Activate Noah Syndergaard From IL, DFA Carlos Gomez https://t.co/xlxB9BLAgw #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SomeonesAnIdiot: 26 years ago today, the Marlins turned tarping the field for a rain delay into a wild adventureBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets DFA Carlos Gomez and activate Thor. Got to admit did not see that coming but it was the right moveBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Remember when we thought last June was as bad as it gets? #LGM https://t.co/hOWj8x1aUBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets