Mets designate Carlos Gomez for assignment
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 2m
The Mets needed to create room on their roster for the returning Noah Syndergaard, and they’ve sent an outfielder packing. Carlos Gomez was designated for assignment Sunday, the team announced.
