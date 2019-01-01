New York Mets

Double G Sports
44659036_thumbnail

The MetsCast, Episode 19: Cano Is Terrible, Alonso And McNeil Are Amazing

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports 1m

On episode 19 of the MetsCast, co-hosts Nick Durst and John Brown discussed: Why is Robinson Cano so terrible? Is the Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz trade the worst in baseball history? Will Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil both be All Stars? Will Pete...

Tweets