The MetsCast, Episode 19: Cano Is Terrible, Alonso And McNeil Are Amazing
by: Nicholas Durst — Double G Sports 1m
On episode 19 of the MetsCast, co-hosts Nick Durst and John Brown discussed: Why is Robinson Cano so terrible? Is the Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz trade the worst in baseball history? Will Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil both be All Stars? Will Pete...
Mets have activated Noah Syndergaard and designated Carlos Gómez for assignment. Today's Lineup vs. Atlanta Jeff McNeil – RF Pete Alonso – 1B J.D. Davis – LF Todd Frazier – 3B Robinson Canó – 2B Amed Rosario – SS Tomás Nido – C Juan Lagares – CF Noah Syndergaard – RHPBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Reliever Ryan O'Rourke cleared waivers following his DFA last week. The Mets have outrighted him to Triple-A Syracuse.Super Fan
New Post: Mets Activate Noah Syndergaard From IL, DFA Carlos Gomez https://t.co/xlxB9BLAgw #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SomeonesAnIdiot: 26 years ago today, the Marlins turned tarping the field for a rain delay into a wild adventureBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets DFA Carlos Gomez and activate Thor. Got to admit did not see that coming but it was the right moveBeat Writer / Columnist
Remember when we thought last June was as bad as it gets? #LGM https://t.co/hOWj8x1aUBBlogger / Podcaster
