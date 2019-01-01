New York Mets
Mets activate RHP Noah Syndergaard, DFA'd Carlos Gomez
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
The Mets made it official when they activated RHP Noah Syndergaard off the IL ahead of his start Sunday against the Braves. The corresponding move, then, was Carlos Gomez getting designated for assignment.
