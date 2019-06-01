New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Activate Noah Syndergaard From IL, DFA Carlos Gomez

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 4m

On Sunday, the Mets announced that they have activated pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the injured list and designated outfielder Carlos Gomez for assignment.Syndergaard, 27 next month, will be

Tweets